CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet: Soon says board

The CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet will be released soon. Once released it would be available on the official website.

It may be recalled that last year the CBSE has criticised for delaying the board exam results. The board had said that the board exam date sheet for class 10 and 12 students would be released in the first week of January.

The CBSE has since not given any official statement. It only says that it would out soon.

The board has, however, already announced the exam dates for JEE Main and NEET UG for which it is the organizing authority. It is important since, last year the board exam had ended only a couple of days before the JEE Main exam giving students little to no time to revise for the engineering entrance exam. Hence, it is quite understandable that the delay in date sheet is a point of concern for students who are due to appear in both - the board exam and JEE Main this year.

OneIndia News