CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2021 released: Check details

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 02: The CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam date sheet 2021 was released on February 2 (today) by Education Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. The exams is scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 10. The fresh time table is now available on the official website.

Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tweeted, "Dear Students, hereby announcing the much-awaited date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of X & XII. Please be assured that we have done our best to ensure that these exams go smoothly for you. Wish you good luck!"

The schools were allowed to conduct the practical exams on their own for Classes 10 and 12 from March 1 and continue till the beginning of the practical papers. The exams will be held in pen and paper mode and the students would be required to visit the designated exam centres for the exams.

Direct link to check CBSE class 12 date sheet 2021

Direct link to check CBSE class 10 date sheet 2021