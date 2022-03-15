CBSE approached with concerns over DoE’s promotion policy for Class 9, 11

New Delhi, Mar 15: The National Progressive Schools' Conference (NPSC), a body of over 120 private schools in Delhi, has written to the CBSE raising concerns about the Directorate of Education's revised promotion policy for students in classes 9 and 11.

According to the revised policy issued by the DoE on Friday, promotions will be based on marks obtained in the mid-term (term-1), annual (term-2) tests, in addition to marks received in internal assessment, project, practical or all taken together. The revised policy is an extension of the 2020-21 promotion policy, PTI reported

"As per the revised promotion policy, a maximum of 15 grace marks can be awarded to a student to reach the required 33 per cent marks in one or any number of subjects. "So, if a child secures 18/100 in his aggregate (including theory and practical internal assessment), giving 15 grace marks will make him eligible to be promoted to the next grade," NPSC chairperson Sudha Acharya said in the letter to her Central Board of Secondary Education counterpart.

"Also, as per the revised rules, a child failing to secure 33 per cent marks is eligible to appear in the compartment examination for all the subjects in which he has failed to secure 33 per cent. "The cause of concern is that awarding compartment examination in all the subjects will amount to re-examination.

It will also not gauge how much knowledge the child has actually attained and will further widen the learning gap that has already been created during two long years of the pandemic," she added.

Acharya further said that the provision for such a low target for promotion under the revised policy will be highly demotivating for both teachers and students. "Teachers will lack the inspiration to set milestones for students and students will hardly appreciate the true worth or value of education in such a relaxed system," she said.

(PTI)

