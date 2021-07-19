CBSE 2021 results for Class 10, 12 to be available on DigiLocker: How to create account
New Delhi, July 19: The CBSE 2021 results for Class 10, 12 will be made available soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.
The CBSE results 2021 for Class 10, 12 will be available on DigiLocker this year and students would have access to documents such as the magkssheet, migration certificate, skill certificates. They can access the same by logging into their DigiLocker account.
The results this year will be released by July 31 on the basis of an alternative assessment method. The documents of the students will be sent to the respective DigiLocker accounts of the students. To create an account go to https://accounts.digitallocker.gov.in/signup/smart_v2/4f0bc1fe0b88eb43709d3a23143cf28f.
CBSE 2021 results for Class 10, 12: How to create a DigiLocker account:
- Go to https://accounts.digitallocker.gov.in/signup/smart_v2/4f0bc1fe0b88eb43709d3a23143cf28f
- Enter required details
- Enter mobile number
- Enter Aadhaar card number
- Submit
- View account
- Download details
- Take a printout