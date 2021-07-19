Explained: What is the result tabulation portal for Class 12 that CBSE has developed

CBSE 2021 results for Class 10, 12 to be available on DigiLocker: How to create account

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 19: The CBSE 2021 results for Class 10, 12 will be made available soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The CBSE results 2021 for Class 10, 12 will be available on DigiLocker this year and students would have access to documents such as the magkssheet, migration certificate, skill certificates. They can access the same by logging into their DigiLocker account.

The results this year will be released by July 31 on the basis of an alternative assessment method. The documents of the students will be sent to the respective DigiLocker accounts of the students. To create an account go to https://accounts.digitallocker.gov.in/signup/smart_v2/4f0bc1fe0b88eb43709d3a23143cf28f.

CBSE 2021 results for Class 10, 12: How to create a DigiLocker account:

Go to https://accounts.digitallocker.gov.in/signup/smart_v2/4f0bc1fe0b88eb43709d3a23143cf28f

Enter required details

Enter mobile number

Enter Aadhaar card number

Submit

View account

Download details

Take a printout