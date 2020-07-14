CBSE 10th Result 2020 released by the Board

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 15: The CBSE 10th results 2020 has been declared today. The result is now available on the official website.

"My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.#StayCalm #StaySafe, " HRD minister tweeted.

Earlier the Board had announced the Class 12th result 2020. The results, once declared, can be accessed on these official websites - results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

How to check CBSE class 10th results 2020:

Log on to the official Board website cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in

For Class 10 results, click on the link which says "CBSE Class 10th Board Results".

Submit your roll number and others details as required.

The result will appear on the website

Download the result for future reference.

Apart from the Board's official website, CBSE class 10th result 2020 can also be accessed via other facilities like IVRS Facility, DigiLocker App (digilocker.gov.in), UMANG App, DigiResults App and Microsoft SMS Organiser App.