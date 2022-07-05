CBSE 10th result 2022 delayed: New dates do the rounds

New Delhi, July 05: The CBSE 10th result 2022 will not be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

Reports say that there has been a delay in the declaration of the results. The CBSE Class 10 result 2022 term 2 is likely to be declared on July 13 while the Class 12 result 2022 will be out on July 15.

The exams for CBSE class 10 results were conducted between April 26 and June 15. A total of 35 lakh students registered for the board exams, out of which 21 lakh appeared for the Class 10 exam.

CBSE has launched a new portal called 'Pariksha Sangam', wherein the exam results will be released. This year, the term 'FAIL' has been replaced by the term 'ESSENTIAL REPEAT' by the board. Hence, no candidates will see the term 'fail' in their results. The CBSE Class 10th result 2022 once declared will be available on cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in.

