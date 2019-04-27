  • search
    CBI takes over probe into Pollachi sexual harassment case

    Chennai, Apr 26: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday took over Pollachi sexual harassment case and also two registered two FIRs in connection with the probe.

    Representational Image

    The matter came to light on February 24 after the four accused, all in their 20s, were arrested in February for allegedly blackmailing and sexually harassing a 19-year-old girl.

    The case snowballed into a major scandal after local media reported that not just one but a few hundred women were victims of an organised racket.

    The police filed an FIR on February 24 against Sabarirajan, Thirunavukkarasu, Sathish and Vasanthkumar under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force against woman with intent to disrobe), and 394 (robbery) of the IPC; section 66E of the IT Act (violation of privacy); and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Sexual Harassment of Women Act (sexual harassment).

    [Pollachi sex scandal: 4 arrested, case transferred to CB-CID]

    The incident took political turn as one of the accused was member of ruling AIADMK. According to Indian Express, the AIADMK removed A Nagaraj, one of the accused in the case, from the party's primary membership after his photo with an AIADMK minister was circulated on social media. MK Stalin, chief of the Opposition DMK party, asked on Twitter whether the ruling AIADMK was colluding with the perpetrators of the crime. Tamil Nadu DGP T K Rajendran told news agency in March that Pollachi women harassment case has been transferred to CB-CID (Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department).

    Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2019, 22:10 [IST]
