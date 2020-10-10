CBI takes over probe into Hathras gang-rape case

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 10: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday took over the investigation of the Hathras case, where a 19-year-old Dalit girl's alleged gang-rape on September 14.

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recommended a CBI probe into the Hathras case. A letter was also sent in this regard to the central government.

The Dalit woman had died of grievous injuries at a Delhi hospital on September 29, a fortnight after she was allegedly raped at her village by four upper caste men.

Besides the alleged gang-rape case, the Uttar Pradesh government has sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the FIR related to the alleged criminal conspiracy to spread caste conflict, instigating violence, incidents of vicious propaganda by sections of media and political interests.