Kolkata, Feb 21: Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Narula has been asked to join investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a case involving allegations of coal smuggling.

The allegations are that coal mafia paid regular kickbacks to leaders of Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress.