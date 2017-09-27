Aircel-Maxis case: CBI summons Karti Chidamabaram on October 4

Karti Chidamabaram, son of former finance minister P Chidamabaram, has been summoned by the CBI on October 4 in Aircel-Maxis case.

The ED on Monday attached Karti Chidambaram's assets worth Rs 1.16 crore in connection with its probe into the Aircel-Maxis case. The assets provisionally attached by the agency were in the form of fixed deposits and savings account deposits.

The agency issued a provisional attachment order, signed by Joint Director and investigating officer of the 2G spectrum allocation cases Rajeshwar Singh, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attaching the assets.

"Enforcement Directorate has attached movable assets held by ASCPL (Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited) in the form of fixed deposits to the tune of Rs 26 lakh and movable assets held by Karti P Chidambaram in the form of fixed deposits and balance in saving bank account to the tune of Rs 90 lakh approximately," the central probe agency said.

The firm ASCPL is allegedly linked to Karti and the ED said it was "controlled" by him through another person, identified as S Bhaskararaman, whom Karti had described to the agency as his Chartered Accountant and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), the agency said.

In his reaction, the senior Chidambaram called the ED action "a crazy mixture of falsehoods and conjectures".

"The press note is intended to intimidate me and to silence my voice. I will not be intimidated," he said.

The case pertains to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2006 by P Chidambaram.

The agency said it is investigating "the circumstances of said FIPB approval granted by the then finance minister (P Chidambaram)".

The ED also alleged that Karti has "disposed" of a property in Gurgaon, which he had allegedly rented out to a multi national company "to whom foreign direct investment (FDI) approval had been granted in 2013".

The agency said FIPB approval in the Aircel-Maxis FDI case was granted in March, 2006 by the then FM even though he was competent to accord approval on project proposals only up to Rs 600 crore and beyond that it required the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

The agency is probing the Aircel-Maxis deal under the PMLA after taking cognisance of a 2011 CBI FIR in the case.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)