CBI replaces investigating officer probing Moin Qureshi case

New Delhi, Oct 29: The Central Bureau of Investigation has changed the investigating officer probing the Moin Qureshi case. The case is now being probed by Satish Dagar, who is an SP in the CBI's Anti Corruption III unit.

It may be recalled that Dagar had replaced A K Bassi, who was posted to Port Blair with immediate effect. Dagar was also assigned the bribery case that was filed against special director, Rakesh Asthana. Dagar took over the case from S Kiran who holds the same rank.

After taking over the probe, Dagar issued summons to Satish Babu Sana, a Hyderabad, based businessman who statement before the magistrate led to the case being filed against Asthana.

The Moin Qureshi case is the one which has caused all the turmoil in the CBI. The files pertaining to this case is under close observation by the Central Vigilance Commission, which was given two weeks time by the Supreme Court to probe the allegations against CBI director, Alok Verma who was sent on leave following a public spat with Asthana.

The Supreme Court it may be recalled had restrained interim director, M Nageshwar Rao from taking any policy decisions or major decisions. The court said that he will perform only routine tasks that are needed to keep the CBI functional.