    CBI raids Congress leader Karti Chidambaram's Chennai house

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, July 9: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted a raid at the Chennai house of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, reports ANI.

    As per the reports, six CBI officials have carried out the raid on a room in Chidambaram's house in Nungambakkam area in Chennai. The keys of the said room was in the MP's possession when the central agency raided his house the last time as he was in London.

    Congress leader Karti Chidambaram

    It is still unclear whether the raid is carried out in connection with the allegations of Karti Chidambaram facilitating visas of 250 Chinese nationals after receiving illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh in 2011.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 9, 2022, 17:05 [IST]
    X