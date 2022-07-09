CBI raids Congress leader Karti Chidambaram's Chennai house

CBI registers three FIRs against imposters claiming to be from PMO

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, July 9: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted a raid at the Chennai house of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, reports ANI.

As per the reports, six CBI officials have carried out the raid on a room in Chidambaram's house in Nungambakkam area in Chennai. The keys of the said room was in the MP's possession when the central agency raided his house the last time as he was in London.

It is still unclear whether the raid is carried out in connection with the allegations of Karti Chidambaram facilitating visas of 250 Chinese nationals after receiving illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh in 2011.

Story first published: Saturday, July 9, 2022, 17:05 [IST]