YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBI raids Ashok Gehlot’s brother

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 17: The residence of Agrasen Gehlot, brother of Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot was searched by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CB() today.

    The CBI team had gone to the business office of Agrasen Gehlot, reports said. He is already under the lens of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged wrongdoings in a fertiliser export case. The agency alleged that in 2007 and 2009, large quantities of fertiliser had been illegally exported.

    CBI raids Ashok Gehlot’s brother

    The ED had launched a probe against Saraf Impex and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Agrasen Gehlot's company, Anupam Krishi had allegedly exported potash through Saraf Impex. The fertiliser that had been exported was meant for the farmers of Rajasthan.

    Comments

    More CBI News  

    Read more about:

    cbi raids ashok gehlot

    Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 10:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X