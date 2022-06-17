CBI raids Ashok Gehlot’s brother

New Delhi, Jun 17: The residence of Agrasen Gehlot, brother of Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot was searched by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CB() today.

The CBI team had gone to the business office of Agrasen Gehlot, reports said. He is already under the lens of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged wrongdoings in a fertiliser export case. The agency alleged that in 2007 and 2009, large quantities of fertiliser had been illegally exported.

The ED had launched a probe against Saraf Impex and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Agrasen Gehlot's company, Anupam Krishi had allegedly exported potash through Saraf Impex. The fertiliser that had been exported was meant for the farmers of Rajasthan.

