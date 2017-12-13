CBI to probe Paresh Mesta case, "son was murdered, wasn't part of any organisation," says father

The Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to handover the case of Paresh Mesta to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Following the massive protests and violence over the 18-year-old's death witnessed in parts of coastal Karnataka, the Siddaramaiah government has decided to hand over the case to the central agency.

"We have already made the announcement and an official transfer will be initiated soon. The BJP is using the case to level false allegations against the government and disrupt law and order," Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy told OneIndia.

Earlier in the day father of deceased Paresh Mesta had alleged that his son was kidnapped and murdered. Kamalkar Mesta has also added that contrary to the claims made by political leaders, his son was not part of any organisation or party.

"My son who went to a temple on December 6 did not return home. There were clashes that day and I was sure he was kidnapped. I suspect the Muslim community of his murder. My son was killed and I want his killers punished. He did not belong to any party or organisation, we are Hindus but he was not part of any group," Kamalkar Mesta said.

The Karnataka police are yet to conclude the cause of Paresh Mesta's death. A medical report based on the autopsy conducted on Paresh's body was released to put rest rumours over his death. Rumours of horrific torture meted to Paresh before his body was flung into the lake was spread on social media and mass messaging apps while BJP leaders propagated the same.

Kamalakar's statements are contradictory to claims of BJP leaders, including MP Shobha Karandlaje, of Paresh being a BJP/RSS worker.

Our young Karyakarta Paresh Mesta is killed by Jihadis in Honnavara.My heartfelt condolences with the family.Shame on the CM who continued with his visit in the district!! — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) December 8, 2017

BJP has submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Karnataka seeking an NIA probe.

OneIndia News