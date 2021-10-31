YouTube
    CBI makes first arrest in bribery case involving Anil Deshmukh

    New Delhi, Oct 31: The CBI on Sunday made its first arrest in the bribery case involving former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh as it took an alleged middleman into custody, officials said.

    The agency arrested Santosh Jagtap from Thane Sunday morning, they said, adding he has been evading the probe even after the issuance of non-bailable warrants against him last month.

    The CBI had raided the premises of Santosh Jagtap, an alleged middleman, in August and also recovered Rs 9 lakh, they said.

    The ED had begun a probe against Deshmukh and others, and summoned him for questioning after the CBI filed an FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 this year on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.

    The CBI FIR was registered following a preliminary inquiry into the allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled against Deshmukh by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 23:19 [IST]
    X