CBI grills suspects who were behind disappearance of 23 Indian students in Paris

The Central Bureau of Investigation is grilling 3 suspects behind the mysterious disappearance of 23 students in Paris. Lalit Jain, Sanjeev Raj and Varun Choudhary were grilled by sleuths of the CBI for several hours on Wednesday. The questioning will continue today against the trio who have been booked under human trafficking laws.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had busted a major international human trafficking racket. At least 25 boys from Punjab and Haryana were taken to Paris under the pretext of a Rugby training camp and deserted there.

The CBI discovered the racket following the detention of a teenager. It was found that the boys in the age group of 13 and 18 were taken to Paris and deserted there. Only 2 out of the 25 boys have come back to India while the rest are yet to be traced.

The French police informed the CBI about the detention of the teenager and also shared details of his questioning.

CBI sources say that based on the information they conducted raids at the premises of the suspects. We have found incriminating material and relevant documents, the source also added. Currently the accused are being questioned and their laptops being analysed.

The probe found that 25 boys were shown as students of two schools in Kapurthala, Punjab and taken to Punjab on February 1 2016. The French visas for the children were obtained based on the invitation from the French Federation in Paris. All of them visited Paris, but the agents got the return tickets cancelled, the probe also found. However two boys sensed that there was something wrong in advance and managed to return.

When the CBI questioned the school authorities, the agency was told that the students did not study there.

OneIndia News