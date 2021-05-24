What is the Narada sting case and why has it come back to bite the TMC

CBI goes to SC challenging house arrest of two Bengal ministers in Narada case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 24: The Central Bureau of Investigation has approached the Supreme Court challenging the house arrest of two Bengal ministers and two others in the Narada Bribery Case.

Last week, the Calcutta High Court said that these leaders will remain under house arrest for now.

The matter has been referred to a three member Bench after the two judges on the Division Bench had divergent views on the matter. While acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal ordered the house arrest, Justice Arjit Banerjee ordered for interim bail. The Central Bureau of Investigation which is probing the case had opposed the order of house arrest and sought a stay.

While ordering that the arrested TMC leaders be kept in house arrest, the court also said that all medical amenities be given to them.

Story first published: Monday, May 24, 2021, 9:11 [IST]