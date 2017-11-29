CBI court to start trial in Sohrabuddin fake encounter case today

The Mumbai Special CBI court will start the trial in alleged fake encounter case of Sohrabuddin Sheikh on Wednesday. Charges have been framed against 22 accused and summons have been sent to 20 witnesses for joining the trial. Sohrabuddin's brother Nayimuddin to also appear as a witness.

The court had last month framed charges against 22 accused of murder, abduction and destruction of evidence under the Indian Penal Code and for offences under the Arms Act. All the accused pleaded innocence.

BJP president Amit Shah, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria, Rajasthan-based businessman Vimal Patni, former Gujarat police chief P C Pande, Additional Director General of Police Geeta Johri and Gujarat police officers Abhay Chudasama and N K Amin were discharged in the case.

Sheikh and his wife Kausar Bi were allegedly abducted by the Gujarat police's Anti-Terrorism Squad from Hyderabad on their way to Sangli in Maharashtra in November 2005. Sheikh was allegedly killed in a fake encounter near Gandhinagar.

His wife disappeared. She too was believed to have been done to death.

Prajapati, an aide of Sheikh's and eyewitness to the encounter, was allegedly killed by police at Chapri village in Gujarat's Banaskantha district in December 2006.

The fake encounter case was transferred to Mumbai in September 2012 on the request of the CBI which said it was necessary to ensure a fair trial.

