CBI chief Verma’s fate may be decided today at 8

New Delhi, Jan 9: With the Supreme Court quashing a government order that had sent CBI director, Alok Verma on leave, the Centre is move fast to convene a meeting that would decide the fate of the CBI chief.

While the government is keen on having the meeting by 8 pm today, leader of the opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge has sought for more time. The government has already time from members of the high-powered committee that chose and appoints the CBI director.

The Selection Panel comprises the Prime Minister, leader of opposition and the Chief Justice of India. However in the wake of the CJI, Ranjan Gogoi delivering the verdict, he chose to stay away from the panel and nominate Justice A K Sikri in his place.

Kharge has suggested that the meeting be held on January 11. He has said that he needed more time to study the order. He was unable to go through the order as he had a long stint in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, which passed the 10 per cent quota bill.

On Tuesday, in a major setback to the government the Supreme Court reinstated Alok Verma as the CBI director, after he had been sent on leave. The court however said that the Selection Committee would take a final call on the fate of Verma and directed it to decide on the matter within a week.