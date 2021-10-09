YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBI chief summoned by Mumbai police in phone-tapping case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 09: CBI director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has been summoned by the cyber cell of Mumbai Police in connection with the phone tapping and transfer case of IPS officers.

    Representational Image

    Jaiswal has been asked to be present to record his statement on October 14, the police official said. The case relates to the leak' of a report prepared by IPS officer Rashmi Shukla about alleged corruption in police transfers in Maharashtra when she headed the state intelligence department.

    Jaiswal was the director general of police during this period. It was alleged that phones of senior politicians and officials were tapped illegally during the inquiry and the report was leaked deliberately, but the FIR registered in this regard by the cyber cell does not name Shukla or any other official.

    More CBI News  

    Read more about:

    cbi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X