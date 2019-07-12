CBI books former Arunachal Pradesh CM Nabam Tuki in graft case

New Delhi, July 12: The CBI has booked former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki for alleged corruption in awarding a contract for a government project to his brother in 2003, officials said on Friday.

They said the contract worth Rs 3.20 crore was given without following tender norms when Tuki was the minister of consumer affairs and civil supplies in the state.

His brother Nabam Tagam, the then director civil supplies, and the then chief manager United Commercial Bank Sohrab Ali Hazarika have also been booked, they said.

Tuki was the chief minister of the state during 2011-16.