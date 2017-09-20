CBI books Centac chairman, Puducherry Chief Secy in medical admission row

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against Puducherry Centralised Admission Committee (Centac) chairman Narendra Kumar along with 12 others in the medical admission row. Those named as accused include two IAS officials.

The CBI has booked Puducherry Health Secretary B R Babu, managing directors of various private medical institutions in connection with an alleged scam in admissions to Post Graduate Medical courses. The Lt Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi had sought a CBI probe into the admission of about 780 medical students in private colleges. She alleged that the admissions were in violation of Supreme Court's guidelines.

The CBI has also named Dr Raman, the Director of Health and Family Welfare, Centac convenor Dr V Govindaraj, joint convenor K Pajaniradja and Rajagopalan, the managing director of the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute in its FIR.

Managing director of Aarupadaiveedu Medical College and Hospital, Ganesan, PonniyinSelvan, registrar of Vinayaka Missions Medical College, Karaikal, Anbazhagan, managing director of Sri Lakshmi Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences; Dhanasekaran, managing director Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College, Dr Anil Jacob Purti, registrar of Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences, Ramachandran, managing director of Venkateshwaraa Medical College Hospital and Research Centre have also been named in the FIR.

The CBI that is currently probing the matter said that the accused persons entered into a criminal conspiracy over admissions. During March-July 2017, they allegedly cheated bonafide students who were issued provisional admission certificate, by denying them the seats they were allocated. The FIR claims that the accused persons facilitated private medical colleges in admitting students who were not sponsored by Centac. The CBI alleges that the irregularity was carried out by collecting exorbitant fees.

