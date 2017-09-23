Pradyuman murder case: Main accused, 2 Ryan school staff sent to 1-day CBI custody

Three accused, bus conductor and two people from Ryan International School, have been sent to 1-day CBI custody. Bus consductor Ashok Kumar, Ryan school Northern zone head Francis Thomas and HR head Jeyus Thomas were arrestred by Haryana police.

Earlier, a three-member CBI team reached Ryan International School on Saturday to probe 7-year-old boy Pradyuman Thakur murder case a day after the agency received Haryana government's notification.

Later, a 12-member forensic team reached the Ryan International school.

In a press conference held on Friday, Varun Thakur, father of the victim, lamented that he had not received any response from any of the ministers on the brutality that his son had to go through, which claimed his life. He said that the ministers are absolutely silent on such an inhuman and diabolic act of slitting the throat of the child which has shaken the conscience of the entire nation, "but they make all kinds of brouhaha on the slightest or irrelevant issues."

Sushil Tekriwal, lawyer of Thakur, had threatened that they would approach Supreme Court if CBI does not start probe in Pradyuman Murder Case within two days.

The Haryana government on September 20 wrote a letter to the Centre seeking that a CBI inquiry be ordered into the murder case of Pradyuman at Ryan International School in Gurgaon.

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) SS Prasad said the written communication had been received by the Centre. He said, "It is our endeavour to get the CBI inquiry into this case started at the earliest. The department is maintaining constant communication with the Centre."

Pradyuman's body was found with his throat slit at the school premises on September 8.

OneIndia News