CBI arrests OSD to Manish Sisodia in bribery case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 07: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested the Officer on Special Duty to Delhi's deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia in a bribery case.

Gopal Krishna Madhav was arrested in a late nigh operation for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh in a GST related matter. The arrest comes just a day before the Delhi elections.

CBI sources tell OneIndia that Madhav was taken for questioning. He was posted in Sisodia's office in 2015.

No one in BJP worthy of becoming CM of Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi elections will be held on February 8, while the counting will take place on February 11. The campaign has been a heated one. Delhi has been witnessing protests at Shaheen Bagh, where a large number of persons have come out in protest against the newly amended citizenship law.

In the previous elections held in 2015, the AAP had won 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP won three and the Congress failed to open its account.