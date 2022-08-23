YouTube
    CBI arrests 7 persons in connection with Birbhum violence

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 23: The CBI has arrested seven persons in connection with West Bengal's Birbhum vilence where 8 villagers were killed.

    Nine people, including women and children, were burnt to death on the night of March 21 when their houses in Bogtui village were fire-bombed by a mob in retaliation to the killing of TMC's Rampurhat Panchayat leader Sheikh in a crude bomb attack that evening.

    CBI arrests 7 persons in connection with March 21 Birbhum violence

    The CBI had taken over the investigation of the case, following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

    In its charge sheet related to Bogtui violence and arson, the federal probe agency has alleged that it was a "direct fallout" of the killing of Sheikh.

    It has alleged that after Sheikh was killed, his loyalists and group members went on a rampage burning the houses of rivals in the village.

    The CBI has alleged that rivalry was among groups of Bhadu Sheikh and Palash Sheikh and Sona Sheikh for dominance in the area and control over income from illegal collection of money from commercial vehicles and other unlawful activities had existed for a long time.

    X