Cauvery row: Tamil Nadu political parties call for massive bandh on April 5

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) along with the Opposition and alliance parties have called for a massive bandh across Tamil Nadu on April 5 over the Cauvery issue.

Speaking to mediaDMK's MK Stalin after all-party meeting said,''DMK announces shutdown across the state on 5 April, we seek support from ruling AIADMK. We will show black flags to PM and Union Minister when they visit. Will also take out Cauvery rights retrieval walk from delta area.''

The demonstration was to lodge the party's protest against the Centre for not setting up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee.

Earlier, the DMK leader slammed the Central government for delaying setting up of the Cauvery Management Board, saying it was eyeing the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Earlier this year, on February 16, the Supreme Court partially modified the final verdict of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) and reduced the allocation of water shared by Karnataka to Tamil Nadu. Karnataka will now supply only 177.25 tmc of water to Tamil Nadu instead of the originally agreed upon 192 tmc.

