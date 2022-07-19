Caught on camera: Man gropes burqa-clad woman walking on street in Pakistan

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 19: A burqa-clad woman was allegedly harassed by an unidentified man in Pakistan's capital Islamabad and the shameful incident was captured on CCTV camera.

In the clip, the woman is being groped from behind on a street in Islamabad, Geo tv reported. The video clip of the incident has now gone viral.

The incident took place during the daytime in which a woman, covered in a veil (burqa), could be seen walking on a street when an unidentified man appears and gropes her from behind, Geo TV reported. The woman is seen struggling to push the man away from her in the video.

After groping her, the man fled the spot.

Senior journalist Hamid Mir, in response to a tweet that posted the video, said that the incident is a challenge for all men to find the culprit, punish him, and make him a lesson for others. Earlier, a video of several men harassing, attacking, and molesting a woman outside a Metro station in Pakistan had gone viral.

Last year, a TikToker was molested and assaulted by hundreds of people during the country's Independence Day celebrations on 14 August. The incident occurred in Lahore.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 10:48 [IST]