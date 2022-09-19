Caught on camera: Frightened Buffalo attacks biker in viral video

This video of a flock of sheep following a hiker will leave you in splits

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 19: The impact of noise pollution on animals have been often neglected by general public in India. Now, a video doing rounds on social media has clearly shown how the loud noise can irritate the animals.

Indeed, a youth has paid a heavy price as a buffalo, frightened by the noise of a bike, collided with the biker as he was passed by.

The impact was such that the biker fell far away from the spot and his two wheeler fell even further.

It looks like the biker was riding a Royal Enfield when the buffalo made a surprising move. He is seen struggling to get up in the clip.

Reportedly, he suffered serious injuries and locals rushed for help. Some unconfirmed report claimed that he was dead.

VC Sajjanar, 1996 Batch IPS Officer of Telangana Cadre, Additional Director General Of Police (ADGP), shared the video on Twitter with a caption, "This is an example of the damage caused by noise pollution. Driving with honking, silencer and change causes stress, high BP, deafness and cardiovascular diseases. #RoadSafety. [sic]"

