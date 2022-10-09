Caught on camera: Food delivery agent, security guard exchange blows over entry into society

Caught on camera: Man gives cops a slip on way to medical tests

India

oi-Deepika S

Noida, Oct 09: A food delivery agent and a private security guard of a housing society indulged in a fight over entry into the residential complex today. The duo has now been arrested by the police.

The CCTV footage taken at the main entrance to Gardenia Society shows the delivery executive and the security guard exchanging blows and thrashing each other with sticks amid drizzles.

The incident comes amid a string of incidents of conflicts and fights caught on camera in recent months involving private security guards of housing societies in the city.

"The fight broke out around 12 noon at the main gate of the Gardenia society under Sector 39 police station limits over an argument about entry of the food delivery executive," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

The police are further investigating in detail the root cause of the argument which blew into a fight.

The delivery executive and security guard Ram Vinay Sharma have also been booked under CrPC sections 107 (related to maintenance of peace and public tranquillity) and 116 (magistrate's inquiry into the truth of information upon which action has been taken), officials said.

In a similar incident, two women below the age of 30 years were taken into police custody after a purported video of them manhandling a private security guard of Ajnara Homes society in Sector 121 went viral. The women were furious at the guard over entry of their car, which did not have a society sticker on it.

A food delivery executive was assaulted by four private security guards at Sector 62's GAIL society on Wednesday.

Story first published: Sunday, October 9, 2022, 21:38 [IST]