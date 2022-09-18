Caught on camera: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's 'supporters' heckle, push ACB officer during raids

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 18: A video of supporters of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan manhandling an Anti-Corruption Bureau official during raids at the residence of the AAP MLA in Jamia Nagar has gone viral.

In the video, shared by ANI, a group of men are seen yelling and pushing away an official wearing the Anti-Corruption Branch uniform, whom the ACB allege were supporters of Amanatullah Khan.

Govt will not file appeal against abolition of ACB: Karnataka CM

However, the AAP is yet to respond to the video and the allegations made by the ACB.

#WATCH | Delhi: Supporters of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan manhandled an Anti Corruption Bureau official during raids at the residence of the AAP MLA in Jamia Nagar, on 16th September.



(Video Source: ACB) pic.twitter.com/dcyKv5LXTQ — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

The video can spell more trouble for the AAP leader Amanatullah Khan.

Meanwhile, Delhi police arrested four accused persons have been apprehended for obstructing the raiding party of ACB during the official discharge of their duty. Further investigation is underway.

The ACB is probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment in the Delhi Waqf Board, which Khan heads as the chairman.

The ACB on Friday conducted searches at Khan's house and other premises linked to him and seized Rs 24 lakh as well as two unlicensed weapons.

The ACB had issued a notice to Khan on Thursday for questioning in connection with the Prevention of Corruption Act case registered in 2020.

PFI case: NIA raids 23 places in Andhra, Telangana

Earlier, the ACB had written to the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat demanding that Khan be removed as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman for allegedly hampering a probe by "bullying" witnesses in a case against him.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 15:41 [IST]