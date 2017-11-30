Caught on cam: Delhi man shot at 16 times in rival gangwar shootout

A shocking CCTV footage of a shootout in Delhi shows rival gang members murder a man in cold blood. A CCTV video of the October 23 incident is now doing the rounds on social media. The footage shows history-sheeters shoot a man from a rival gang 16 times in full public view.

On October 23 Delhi witnessed two killings within three hours and 2 km of each other. A 34-year-old history sheeter was shot at by four armed men in Brahmpuri at 10.30pm. Within hours, a similar incident that took place where a 23-year-old man was shot at 16 times outside his house in Bhajanpura.

Almost a month later, the CCTV footage of one of the first incidents has surfaced. The footage shows Wajid, said to be a member of a gang led by Khyber Hayat being chased by men on two bikes on a dingy street. The men, now identified as those from rival Irfan-Chhenu gang, stop him and shoot him.

The Delhi police have arrested five people in the case and three have been identified as Mumtaj, Golu, and Waseem. The shootout takes place in full public view but none come to the victim's rescue. The assailants opened fire unfazed by others' presence.

Oneindia News