YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    catholic kerala

    Catholic nun found dead inside well in Kerala convent

    By
    |

    Kollam, Apr 16: A 42-year-old Catholic nun was found dead inside the well of the St Joseph convent at Kureepuzha in this south Kerala district on Friday, police said.

    The other inmates noticed the body of Mable Joseph, a native of Karunagappally here, inside the well of the sprawling convent campus in the morning.

    Catholic nun found dead inside well in Kerala convent

    They carried out a search after she failed to turn up for the usual morning prayers.

    Police said prima facie it was a suspected case of suicide and other details could be known only after the post-mortem and investigation.

    A suicide note, suspected to be written by the deceased nun, was recovered from her room, they said.

    As per the note, no one was responsible for her death and she was ending her life due to health issues.

    Police said an investigation is already on into the incident.

    MORE catholic NEWS

    Story first published: Friday, April 16, 2021, 13:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X