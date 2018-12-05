  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    CAT 2018 Answer Key: Now available at iimcat.ac.in, how to download

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 5: The answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018, which was conducted on November 25, 2018, has been released and is now available on the prestigious institute's official site www.iimcat.ac.in.

    CAT 2018 Answer Key: Now available at iimcat.ac.in, how to download

    CAT is the entrance examination for admission into the 20 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other business schools. There are about 3800 seats across the IIMs around the country. Every year, about 2,50,000 students apply for the CAT examination.

    How to download the CAT 2018 Answer Key:

    • Visit the official website.
    • Log into your account using the CAT 2018 credentials such as User id and password.
    • Click on CAT 2018 Questions and Answers.
    • You will be able to view the answer key.

    CAT 2018 was conducted on November 25 in two slots at 374 centres across 147 cities of the country. According to the candidates, the overall difficulty level of the exam was rated moderate to difficult, said reports.

    The IIMs are the premier management institutes in India established by an act of Parliament. CAT (Common Admission Test) is the premier all India management entrance exam conducted by IIMs.

    Apart from the 20 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) located at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta, Lucknow, Indore, Kozhikode, Kashipur, Raipur, Ranchi, Rohtak, Shillong, Tiruchirapalli, Udaipur, Visakhapatnam, Bodh Gaya, Sirmaur, Amritsar, Sambalpur, Jammu and Nagpur, CAT 2018 is also a mandatory entrance examination for several other leading management institutes in India.

    Read more about:

    cat answer key

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 12:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 5, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue