    Cashless delivery mandatory after May 15 in Ahmedabad

    Ahmedabad, May 11: The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Monday decided to ban the cash-on- delivery option for grocery and food items from May 15, stating that novel coronavirus also spreads through currency notes.

    As per the AMC decision, the payment for such services will now have to be made only digitally, an official release said.

    Representational Image
    The civic body also made it mandatory for delivery staff to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones.

    Selling of groceries and vegetables has been suspended in Ahmedabd till May 15 in view of surge in COVID-19 cases.

