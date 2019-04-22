‘His X-ray like eyes’: Jaya Prada booked for warning Mayawati against Azam Khan

New Delhi, Apr 22: A non Cognizable Offence Information Report registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rampur candidate, Jaya Prada, for her remarks involving SP leader Azam Khan and BSP chief Mayawati.

"Considering the comments Azam Khan makes against me, Mayawati Ji you must think "unki x-ray jaisi aankhein aapke upar bhi kaha-kaha daal kar dekhengi", she said.



Azam Khan was widely criticised for saying he had figured out that the colour "the current BJP candidate's underwear" is khaki within 17 days, at a rally in Rampur. Jaya Prada said all the leaders in BJP were standing with her after the comments.

Without naming Jaya Prada, Khan while addressing an election rally in Rampur had stated, "...You got represented by her (Jaya Prada) for 10 years. People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and people of India, it took you 17 years to understand her reality. But I could recognise it in 17 days that she wears a khaki underwear." The colour khaki is often associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Samajwadi Party (SP)'s Azam Khan and nine-time MLA from Rampur Assembly will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections against BJP's Jaya Prada who has been an SP MP for two terms.

The Rampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls on 23 April as a part of the third phase of polling in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.