  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Case registered after communal poster surfaces on social media

    By
    |

    Indore, May 04: A case was registered after a purported poster prohibiting the entry of traders from a minority community in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district had surfaced on social media during the lockdown period, an officer said.

    Case registered after communal poster surfaces on social media
    Image Courtesy: Twitter

    The purported banner bearing the name of Pemalpur village, located 65 kms away from Indore district headquarter, displayed a message that traders from a community were banned from entering the village as per the order of villagers.

    False: Muslim Gujjars not barred from selling milk in district Una

    Police launched investigation following unconfirmed messages on social media that such poster had been put up in Pemalpur village, said Depalpur police station inspector Gopal Parmar.

    He said police did not find any poster but some pieces of papers near a school.

    "On the basis of these pieces, a case has been registered against unidentified persons under various sections of the IPC including destruction of evidence," he said.

    Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh thanked police through a tweet.

    "Thanks to MP police for taking immediate action.

    whipping up communal frenzy won't help the fight against coronavirus. The virus does not have religion," he tweeted.

    More SOCIAL MEDIA News

    Read more about:

    social media muslim community coronavirus fir

    Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 8:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X