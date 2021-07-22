Where is the FIR, is the law above you: Bombay HC to Param Bir Singh

Case of extortion booked against Param Bir Singh

Mumbai, July 22: A case of extortion has been registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh at the Marine Drive Police Station.

The complainant, a businessman named a total of 8 people including 6 police personnel. The Mumbai Police said that two civilians have so far been arrested in connection with the case.

Two weeks back the Mumbai Police had sought more evidence into the allegations levelled by businessman Sonu Jalan. He had accused Singh and senior police officer Pradeep Sharma of extorting Rs 3.5 crore form him after charging him in a fake case. He had also accused the police of going through his phone book while he was in custody in 2018.