Case to be registered against Missionaries of Jesus for making rape victim nun's photo public

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 14: Kottayam Police will register case against Missionaries of Jesus for publishing the photo of the nun, who had accused Jalandhar Bishop Fr Franco Mulakkal of raping her, said reports.

The Missionaries of Jesus (MJ) is the congregation to which the rape victim nun belongs to. Missionaries of Jesus published the photograph in their press release this morning.

The Kerala police have asked Bishop Franco Mullakal to appear before the investigating team on September 19

Days after saying that the nun had multiple affairs, the Missionaries of Jesus continued to slander the victim and said today that her "complaint is backed by lies and is fabricated".

[Missionaries of Jesus continues to back rape accused Bishop, shames nun further]

The Missionaries of Jesus today came up with a statement to further shame the victim and maintained that nun's allegations were part of an agenda to destroy the image of the Jalandhar Bishop.

The Missionaries of Jesus had in its Tuesday press statement resorted to character assassination of the 44-year-old nun survivor. In its statement, the congregation alleged that the nun had affairs with two men and that she raised "malicious allegations" against the "innocent" bishop when he was planning to reprimand her.