CAS underlines need for enhanced utilisation of cyber space, space domains

New Delhi, Apr 17: The IAF Commanders' Conference 2021, themed 'Reorienting for the Future' concluded at Air Headquarters on April 16.

The three day conference saw detailed deliberations on ways and means to enhance the operational capabilities of the IAF.

Air Officers Commanding-in-Chief of the seven commands and key appointments from Air HQ attended the conference. The conference was addressed by the Defence Minister on April 15.

The CDS, CNS and COAS also addressed the conference and interacted with the commanders on subjects of future war-fighting through joint planning and integration of service capabilities.

The actions and follow-up plans for implementing the directions given by the Prime Minister during the Combined Commanders' Conference were discussed by the participants. The other key subjects included reorientation of the IAF for future challenges across all threat domains, and the roadmap for effective utilisation of assets and future inductions. The contours of the operational philosophy and organisational aspects of Air Defence and Joint Command Structures were also discussed.

In his address to the Commanders, the Chief of Air Staff emphasised the need for incorporation of new technologies such as AI and 5G, enhanced utilisation of cyber and space domains and continuous update of doctrines, tactics and procedures. He stressed upon empowerment of junior leadership through comprehensive HR reforms and increasing efficiency through organisational restructuring. He also highlighted the requirement for innovative and low cost solutions for enhancing training effectiveness as well as adopting a scalable contingency response model.