Cargo vessel MV Jag Anand all set to bring 23 Indian sailors stuck in China back home today

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 14: The 23 Indian sailors onboard bulk cargo vessel MV Jag Anand, who were stuck in China since June 13, is expected to reach India on Thursday. Earlier, Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had confirmed said that the Indian crew members would reach India on January 14.

"Our seafarers stuck in China are coming to India. Ship MV Jag Anand, having 23 Indian crew, stuck in China is set to SAIL toward China, Japan, to carry out crew change, will reach India on 14th January," Mandaviya tweeted.

Since June 13, cargo vessel MV Jag Anand was on anchorage near Jingtang port in China. Another vessel, MV Anastasia, which has 16 Indian nationals is on anchorage near the Caofeidian port in China since September 20.

Despite, several requests from the Indian government, China had cited COVID-19-related restrictions and didn't allow the ships to either dock or go for a crew change for months.

However, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had this month had said the Indian Embassy in Beijing is continuously following up the issue with Chinese authorities.

"Our Ambassador (Vikram Misri) has again personally taken up this issue with the Chinese Vice Foreign Minister and requested early approval for crew change for Indian crew members aboard two ships MV Jag Anand and MV Anastasia. The ministry is also in regular contact on this issue with the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi," Srivastava had said.

"Concerning this, China has stayed in close communication with the Indian side and responding to their requests as well as providing necessary assistance for them," he had said.