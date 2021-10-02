Captain’s new innings: A new party with a BJP alliance

New Delhi, Oct 02: With former Punjab chief minister, Captain Amarinder Singh deciding to launch his own party, there is talk that he could consider an alliance or a seat sharing agreement with the BJP in the state.

A report in the Hindustan Times said that Captain did not confirm or deny the reports following his meeting with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

He said that he is not the one to do politics through media statements. I will fight the battle on the field. I intend travelling to Delhi again and will sit down with senior Congress leaders (G-23) who are upset over the party shambolic state and the way its affairs are being run, he also said.

Captain is still in the Congress, but had made it clear he plans on quitting. After he received a call from Sonia Gandhi asking him to resign as CM, he said that he felt humiliated. He said that his relations with the Gandhis go back to the days of Rajiv Gandhi when they were in Doon School in 1954. He said that he cannot understand why he was sacked when he could have been let go gracefully when he offered to resign.

Saturday, October 2, 2021, 9:05 [IST]