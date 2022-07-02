With Nitish switching to NDA, will be back Naidu in VP elections?

Capt Amarinder Singh likely to be NDA's pick for Vice President candidate

New Delhi, July 02: Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh likely to become the NDA Vice Presidential Candidate, according to reports.

The Election Commission has already announced that the Vice President Election will be held on August 6 after the term of the incumbent Vice President Venkaiah Naidu ends. The last day for filing the nomination papers is July 19. The term of the current Vice President Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10.

It is reported that Amarinder Singh, who left the Congress last year, is likely to become the NDA Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDA alliance. There were also reports that Singh is likely to join the BJP soon. 80-year-old former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is currently in London to undergo back surgery.

Earlier there were reports that Amarinder Singh is likely to merge his party Punjab Lok Congress with the BJP after his return from London, where he is recovering after a spinal surgery.

Though there is no word from the party, senior Punjab BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal on Saturday claimed that a decision in this connection had been made.

Before departing for London, Singh had conveyed his intention to merge his party with the BJP, Grewal said, adding that the former chief minister would announce the merger on his return.

Singh, the scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family and a two-time chief minister, had floated the PLC after he quit the Congress following his unceremonious exit as chief minister last year.

The PLC contested the 2022 state assembly polls in alliance with the BJP and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

However, none of the PLC candidates could register a win, with Amarinder himself losing from the Patiala Urban seat.

