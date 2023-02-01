Capital investment increased by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore, says FM Sitharaman

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2023-24 in the Parliament.

New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday is presenting the last full-fledged Union Budget 2023-2024 of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Presenting the Budget for 2023-24, she said the Capital investment has increased by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore. This is 3.3% of GDP.

"Investments in infrastructure and productive capacity have a large multiplier impact on growth and employment. After the subdued period of the pandemic, private investments are growing again," Sitharaman said.

"The Budget takes the lead once again to ramp up the virtuous cycle of investment and job creation.... the capital investment outlay is being increased steeply for the third year in a row by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore, which would be 3.3 per cent of GDP," she added.

The minister added that the outlay announced will be "almost three times of the outlay made in 2019-20".

The government ensured that no one went hungry during the pandemic by providing free foodgrains to 80 crore poor people, she also said. In times of global challenges, G-20 presidency gives an opportunity to strengthen India's role in the global order, she added.

The government is implementing scheme to supply free foodgrains to poor under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) with expenditure of Rs 2 lakh crore from January 1, the finance minister said.

Nirmala Sitharaman lists 7 priorities of Union budget 2023-24

Agriculture and allied sector growth has been buoyant through the years on the back of the measures adopted by the government to augment crop and livestock productivity, returns to farmers through price support and by promoting crop diversification. Private investment in agriculture sector has increased by 9.3 per cent in FY21 (7 per cent in FY20).