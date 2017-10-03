Can’t my father Ram Rahim touch me lovingly asks Honeypreet Insan

Honeypreet Insan breaks her silence over relationship with Gurmeet Ram Rahim | Oneindia News

Can't a father touch his daughter lovingly, Honeypreet Insan said while speaking about relationship with Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

In an interview to News24, Honeypreet said that she will surrender after legal advice. She also said that she had full faith in the judiciary. I will approach the Punjab and Haryana high Court, she also said.

On reports about her relationship with Ram Rahim, she said that these are aimed at tarnishing the image of a father and daughter. Can't a father love his daughter, can't a father touch his daughter lovingly, she also asked.

These comments came after her former husband, Vishwas Gupta alleged that he had caught Ram Rahim having sex with Honeypreet.

"Honeypreet slept in Ram Rahim's bed and had sex with him too. I saw her naked with Baba," he said, adding that Ram Rahim would ask him to stay out of his room while she was inside with him and warned him to not tell anyone about it.

On her whereabouts, she said that she never fled the country. I was shocked to find about a look out notice against me. On September 27, the Delhi High Court had rejected the transit anticipatory bail plea of Honeypreet, facing charges of sedition and inciting violence.

OneIndia News