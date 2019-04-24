Cant bar Sadhvi Pragya from contesting polls: NIA court

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 24: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has said that it cannot stop Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from contesting the elections.

Nisar Ahmed Sayyed Bilal, 59, father of Sayyed Azhar Nisar Ahmed, who died in the blast on September 29, 2008 sought that she be barred from contesting the elections. He said that she is facing trial for a terrorist act and plea challenging her bail plea is pending in the Supreme Court.

The NIA court said in the ongoing elections, this court does not have any legal powers to prohibit anyone from contesting elections.

It is the job of electoral officers to decide. This court can't stop the accused from contesting elections, this application is negated the court also said.