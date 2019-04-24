  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cant bar Sadhvi Pragya from contesting polls: NIA court

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 24: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has said that it cannot stop Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from contesting the elections.

    BJP candidate for Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur
    BJP candidate for Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

    Nisar Ahmed Sayyed Bilal, 59, father of Sayyed Azhar Nisar Ahmed, who died in the blast on September 29, 2008 sought that she be barred from contesting the elections. He said that she is facing trial for a terrorist act and plea challenging her bail plea is pending in the Supreme Court.

    'Frivolous', 'politically motivated': Sadhvi Pragya on plea to bar her from contesting

    The NIA court said in the ongoing elections, this court does not have any legal powers to prohibit anyone from contesting elections.

    It is the job of electoral officers to decide. This court can't stop the accused from contesting elections, this application is negated the court also said.

    lok-sabha-home

    More SADHVI PRAGYA SINGH THAKUR News

    Read more about:

    sadhvi pragya singh thakur nia lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue