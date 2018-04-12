Cannot win Karnataka election without support of Dalits, OBCs: Yeddyurappa

The BJP's chief ministerial candidate, B S Yeddyurappa has said that at least 68 candidates in the first list released by the party would win the Karnataka elections.

Speaking at a day-long workshop, where party's poll plans were introduced to its election management committee members at the Palace Grounds, Yeddyurappa also said that the second list comprising 152 candidates would be released by April 14.

Siddaramaiah will be defeated if he contests from Chamundeshwari, Yeddyurappa also said. He has no base left there anymore and will lose. Yeddyurappa also asked party workers to reach out to Dalits, OBCs and women and also added that without their support the party could not win the elections.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates
Date of notification April 17
Last date to file nominations April 24
Last date to withdraw nominations April 27
Date of polling May 12
Date of counting May 15
