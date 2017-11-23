Cancer caused due to divine justice says Himant Biswa Sarma

"God makes us suffer when we sin. Sometimes we come across young men getting inflicted with cancer or young men meeting with accidents. If you observe the background you will come to know that it's divine justice. Nothing else. We have to suffer that divine justice."

This was the statement made by Assam Health Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma at a function organised for distribution of appointment letters to teachers.

The remarks have evoked a strong response from various quarters including former union minister, P Chidambaram.

"In this lifetime or in our previous life, or perhaps my father or mother... perhaps that young man did not do but his father has done something wrong. It is mentioned even in Gita, Bible about the outcome of one's actions. No point in being sad... all will get the outcome of this life's actions in this life only. That divine justice always will be there. Nobody can escape the divine justice that will happen," he said.

Attacking Sarma over his comments, former Union Minister P Chidamabaram said 'that is what switching parties does to a person'.

Reacting to Chidamabaram's comments, Sarma wrote: "Sir, please do not distort. Simply I said that Hinduism believe in karmic law and human sufferings are linked to karmic deficiency of past life. Don't you belief that too? Of course in your party I do not know whether Hindu philosophy can be discussed at all."

Reacting to the comments, Congress leader Debabratta Saikia today said, "It is unfortunate that the health minister has made such a remark on cancer patients hurting their feelings. As he has made the remark publicly, the minister should also apologise for it publicly."

AIUDF leader Aminul Islam asserted that the health minister made this remark to cover his failure to control the spread of cancer in the state.

"He has given up, he can't control," he said.

Some cancer patients said they were saddened by the health minister's remarks at a time when it is an established medical fact that there are scientific reasons and various other parameters responsible for the disease.

State-run Dr B Barooah Cancer Institute's Medical Superintendent Dr B B Borthakur sought to downplay Sarma's remarks.

"I don't think the minister made the remark on scientific basis but in a social context as I understand. I don't think it is a matter to be made into a controversy. It is not a matter to be given so much importance," he told PTI.

OneIndia News