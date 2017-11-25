Canara Bank to recruit retired officials: Check vacancy list here

The Canara Bank has sought applications from retired bank officials for recruitment to various posts on a contract basis. The applications have been sought from retired officials in the Scale II to VI (public sector banks only).

The recruitment is carried out by Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) which is a joint venture company of Ministry of HRD and Canara bank. Openings are available for Senior Credit Analyst, Public Relation Officer (PRO) and Manager (Establishment).

Applicants can submit their application in the prescribed format to the detailed address given in the official notification.

Retired officials with good track record and 'experience of minimum of 20 years of service in Bank'. It is important to note that applicants must have adequate knowledge to handle computers and powerpoints.

Recruitment to Canara Bank will be finalized on the basis of interview performance.

'Candidates will be shortlisted for interview by a Committee formed for the purpose. The decision of the Committee to accept or reject any application shall be final. The interviews are likely to be held at Bangalore. The interview dates shall be informed in due course,' says the Bank regarding selection process. Candidates shall have to take Bank's relieving letter at the time of retirement, experience proof and ID proof to the interview, the bank has also stated.

OneIndia News