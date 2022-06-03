Attempts at reviving Khalistan movement is no worry but dismissing it altogether will be fatal

From terror being outsourced to gangsters to murders, security in Punjab has collapsed

Khalistan uprising not gaining desired traction, but we need to be cautious

Canada protecting Khalistanis, gangsters has become a bane for India’s security

India has often raised concerns about pro-Khalistan elements operating in Canada.

New Delhi, Jun 03: The killing of Sidhu Moosewala has once again put the spot-light back on Canada.

The Indian High Commission in Ottawa has flagged concerns to the foreign ministry of Canada about the gangster involved in violent crimes in Punjab. It may be recalled that following the death of Moosewala the Punjab Police had said that Goldy Brar, a Canadian based member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who has 16 cases against him in India was involved in the incident. Further Bishnoi's nephew has claimed responsibility for the killing of Moosewala.

Post the blast in Ludhiana, the police had found that the same was linked to Lakhbir Singh Landa, who lives in Canada. Landa has 20 cases against him in India.

Last year the National Investigation Agency had filed a chargesheet against four operatives of the Khalistan Tiger Force in connection with cases of targeted killings.

The probe revealed that accused Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, a designated terrorist had along with Arshdeep Singh formed a gang and recruited the other accused.

Their intention was to threaten and extort money from businessmen based in Punjab. They also effected the targeted killing to disturb communal harmony in Punjab. Both Nijjar and Singh are currently in Canada.

Prior to this the NIA had filed a chargesheet against operatives of the Khalistan Liberation Force. It said that the oreign based KLF leadership had recruited, financed and armed a local gangster Sukhmeet Pak and tasked him to execute the killings through his associates.

In May following the Rocket Propelled Grenade attack on the Punjab Police's Intelligence headquarters in Mohali, the police had found that it was the handiwork of the pro-Khalistan outfit Babbar Khalsa and the ISI.

The key conspirator had been identified as Lakhvir Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran. He has been in Canada from 2017. Singh a gangster is a close aide of one Harwinder Singh, who was close to Babbar Khalsa International chief, Wadhwa Singh and the ISI.

The anti-India sentiment from Canada is a well known fact. Pro-Khalistan groups such as the Sikhs for Justice have been trying to rake up sentiments and revive the Khalistan movement in Punjab.

The biggest concern for the Indian security agencies of late has been the Sikhs for Justice. This proscribed outfit has a strong presence online and has been able to radicalise several persons to fight against the government of India.

In November a team of the National Investigation Agency reached Canada on to probe the funding routes for pro-Khalistan groups which have been instrumental in creating unrest in India. The NIA team also discussed with Canadian authorities the findings of the probe against terror groups such as the Babbar Khalsa International, Khalistan Zindabad Force, Sikhs for Justice and Khalistan Tiger Force.

Last year the NIA widened the ambit of its probe in connection with the Sikhs for Justice (SJF). Sources tell OneIndia that there have been a lot of funds that have been channelised in the past couple of months. Over USD 1 lakh has been collected in the name of the farmer protests, the official cited above said.

