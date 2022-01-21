Can you see any other face?: Priyanka Gandhi on Congress's CM candidate in Uttar Pradesh

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Jan 21: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dropped a massive hint on Saturday that she could be her party's chief ministerial candidate for Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, scheduled next month.

When asked about the chief ministerial face of the party and what would be the party's strategy on it going into polls, the party general secretary said, "Do you see any other face in UP from the Congress' side? Then?" When pressed, she said, "Can't you see my face visible everywhere?"

Asked whether her party would be willing to align with other Opposition parties if the need arises post elections in order to implement the vision unveiled by the party, Priyanka Gandhi told reporters, "If such circumstances arise and in the event that they do, we would be open to considering that. I would say that if such a situation arises then we would certainly want our agenda for the youth and women to be fulfilled if we were going to be part of any such dispensation."

Priyanka has been tasked with regaining the party's lost ground in the political heartland. Priyanka Gandhi is pitched as a big draw with her charisma and voter connect, but her 'rescue Congress' mission remains a daunting task in the state where the party has been pushed on the margins with the advent of caste based politics since the last 30 years.

Asked if she will also enter the electoral fray, Priyanka Gandhi, keeping her options open, said, It has not yet been decided.

In October last year, Priyanka Gandhi had announced that a woman would be projected as the CM face in the state.

In 2014, the Congress just managed to retain the Gandhi family constituencies of Amethi and Raebareli, as compared to the 21 it had won five years earlier. The party's vote share also dropped by almost 50 per cent between 2009 and 2014.

The party is going to the polls with the focus on youth and women and has announced that it will reserve 40 per cent of tickets for women in Uttar Pradesh.